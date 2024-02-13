Digimon Con 2024 Date and Line Up Announced

Digimon is ushering in a big milestone with the 25th Anniversary of the anime, and has set the date and revealed the line up of guests for Digimon Con 2024 later this Spring! It's a big year for Digimon as it's celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the anime's original premiere, and fans have been waiting to find out what kind of new projects could be in the works for the franchise. With the last release, Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning, hitting last year, there have yet to be any signs that the franchise has something new in the works as of the time of this writing.

Digimon Con 2024 could be the place where the franchise announces or reveals the first details for its next project, and thankfully it's already slated to hit later this Spring. Headlined by the Digimon 25th Anniversary celebration, Digimon Con 2024 has been announced to stream on March 9 at 7pm PST／10pm EST with Digimon Partners' official YouTube channel. The first additions to the line up have been announced as well with members of the anime's voice cast confirmed to attend.

What Is Digimon Con 2024?

Toei Animation has announced that Chika Sakamoto (voice of Agumon), Mayumi Yamaguchi (voice of Gabumon), and Atori Shigematsu (voice of Piyomon) will be in attendance for the Digimon Con 2024 event, and it will be releasing more about what to expect in the coming weeks. With the new event coming this Spring, it won't be too much longer before we find out what Digimon could have planned for this milestone anniversary.

Digimon has gone all out for its anniversary projects in the past with releases such as Digimon Adventure tri. hitting for the 15th Anniversary, Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna (and the Digimon Adventure: reboot) for the 20th Anniversary, so it could be that a new project is announced for this next milestone. With the Digimon anime also needing a new series in the franchise, there could be some big announcements coming our way. At the very least, fans will want to tune in to celebrate.

What are you hoping to see during the Digimon Con 2024 event?