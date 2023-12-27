Digimon 25th-Anniversary Celebration Announced

Digimon's anime franchise has some big plans for next year as it has announce plans to celebrate its 25th Anniversary in style! The Digimon anime franchise has been celebrating quite a few milestones over the last few years with the 15th and 20th anniversary celebrations leading to some big moves forward for the franchise. The 20th anniversary saw Digimon rebooting the very first Digimon Adventure anime series with a brand new story and new movie to bring the original story to an end. With the franchise then moving ahead in the later years, now there's a curiosity over what could be coming next.

With 2023 coming to an end, Digimon took to social media to reveal the logo for Digimon's 25th Anniversary with the following announcement teasing some big plans in 2024, "Digimon Animation series will celebrate its 25th anniversary on March 6, 2024, and the anniversary logo has been unveiled! To kick off the anniversary, an online event 'DIGIMONCON 2024' will be held for Digimon fans all over the world." You can check out the logo for Digimon's 25th anniversary below.

What's Coming for Digimon in 2024?

It's yet to be announced what plans Digimon might have for 2024 outside of the 25th anniversary celebration, but there might be a new anime project in the works. Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning hit theaters around the world earlier this Fall with an adult version of the DigiDestined cast from the second season of the TV anime, but there was no further announcement about what could be coming from the Digimon franchise next with new series, movies, or otherwise.

We could end up with another reboot like seen with Digimon Adventure: release for the anime's 20th anniversary, or a brand new iteration of the series celebrating the franchise heading into the future. We've seen crossovers and more in the anime's past as well, so it's hard to gauge where the franchise could be going from this point on. But you can check out many of the Digimon anime over the years now streaming with the likes of Hulu and Crunchyroll if you wanted to get a head start on this big 25th anniversary party.

