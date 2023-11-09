Digimon Adventure 02 Director Details New Epilogue Lore

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is now working its way through theaters around the world with the second generation DigiDestined, and the director behind the original TV anime is sharing new details around its famous ending! Digimon Adventure 02 had a fairly divisive ending as it not only advanced the anime years into the future, but also opened up the Digimon world to where every single person got a Digimon partner of their own. And as the years have rolled on, the anime really has stuck to that canon of that original epilogue and even teased a lead into it with its newest movie release.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning keeps moving the story forward, and director Hiroyuki Kakudo opened up about more details in the Digimon Adventure 02 epilogue. Revealing how much thought went into the ending of introducing Digimon partners for every single person in the world, Kakudo then explained that there were various things considered such as how it would change the political landscape of the world, the kinds of careers that the DigiDestined eventually sought out and more (as detailed by With the Will).

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Digimon Adventure 02 Ending Details Revealed

As reported by With the Will, Kakudo explained that while the world 25 years in the future had a lot of peace, it wasn't always that way leading up to it. There were conflicts much like there have been in the real world, and various cultures and societies were shaken up due to the introduction of Digimon. But just teasing that the world to its final peaceful place wasn't always smooth was as far as they could go with a Sunday morning children's program, those more intricate details were left unspoken.

Other fun details in Kakudo's explanation revealed that Matt and Gabumon ultimately went to space because forces trying to prevent evolution seemed extraterrestrial in origin, Joe went on to work in a Doctors Without Borders like program, Sora, Mimi and Hikari were teased to be female scriptwriters, Ken had joined a Digimon task force, and Cody became a lawyer because he was inspired by Ken in this task force.

There were clearly a lot of extra details that were put into how Digimon's future evolved, but what did you think of that flash forward ending? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!