‘Digimon’ Fans Can Now Get Their Own Digivice

Have you ever watched Digimon and hoped you would get your own Digimon partner someday? Or even your own Digivice? While getting a full Digimon partner is still not a reality, fans can now own their very own Digivice and become a Digi-Destined themselves.

Celebrating the May 5 release of the final Digimon Adventure tri. film Our Future, Premium Bandai is now taking orders for a special commemorative Digivice. Colored white with blue accents, this new Digivice is different from Bandai’s previous 2015 release.

Running for 7,020 yen (about $64 USD before tax), this Digivice is catered to adults and features smaller details fans would sure to love. Each button plays the “Butter-fly~tri.Version” and “brave heart~ tri.Version” themes from Digimon Adventure tri along with some other cool effects.

The Digivice can light up in orange, blue, and red, and with each light-up plays a different interaction between Tai and Agumon, Matt and Gabumon, and Meiko and Meicoomon respectively.

You can check out more details for the Complete Selection Animation Digivice tri. Memorial over at Premium Bandai’s site (which you can find at the link here), and pre-order the item until mid-June.

Premium Bandai is currently taking pre-orders on their website (which you can find here) until May 7, or until the pre-orders sell out, of a life-sized Agumon plush that stands at 45 centimeters (or 18 inches) tall. The Agumon plush is expected to ship out beginning in August, and currently runs for 8,100 yen (or $76 USD) with international shipping available.

For those unfamiliar with Digimon, the series was originally conceived by Bandai, Toei Animation, and WiZ in 1997 as a way to capitalize on the virtual pet craze sparked by Tamagotchi. The franchise focus on its titular “Digital Monsters,” monsters that live in a parallel, digital world that came from mankind’s technology. The franchise had its first anime adaptation, Digimon Adventure, which focuses on a group of children known as the DigiDestined (or “Chosen Children” in Japan) that are transported to the world of Digimon and have to fight the various evil digital beasts that roam the land.

Digimon Adventure Tri. is Toei Animation’s film series celebrating the franchise’s 15th Anniversary. The film series serves as a sequel to both Digimon Adventure and Digimon Adventure 02, with the first film releasing in Japan in 2015 and the final film releasing in May 2018. Taking place three years after Digimon Adventure 02, the DigiDestined are reunited with their partner Digimon in order to figure out why a mysterious virus has infected both the human and digital worlds.