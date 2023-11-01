Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning Releases New English Dub Trailer

The new Digimon Adventure 02 movie is only a few more days away from its release across theaters in the United States and Canada, and Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is getting fans ready for what's next with a new English dub trailer! Digimon Adventure's chosen children from the second season are coming back for a new movie of their own giving them one final adventure as adults much like the first generation of DigiDestined had with Digimon Adventure Last Evolution Kizuna. But it's touting a new story focused on a mysterious new character named Lui who apparently was the very first DigiDestined.

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning has launched across theaters in Japan as of last month, but it's going to have a very quick turnaround as Fathom Events will be holding limited screenings for the new movie across the United States and Canada on November 8th and 9th. One of the big draws is the new English dubbed release bringing back some members of the original anime's cast, and you can hear them in action with a new trailer below.

How to Watch the Digimon Adventure 02 Movie

Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning is now in theaters across Japan, and Fathom Events will be hosting a limited screening event for the film in the United States and Canada on November 8-9 with both the Japanese and English dubbed audios being available. Director Tomohisa Taguchi and writer Akatsuki Yamatoya return from Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna for the new movie along with a returning voice cast from Digimon Adventure 02 to reprise their roles for the Japanese dub. The English dub cast has yet to be fully confirmed as of this writing, however.

Fathom Events teases what to expect from Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning as such, "It's 2012, and ten years have passed since the adventure in the Digital World. Daisuke Motomiya is now twenty, and he and the rest of the DigiDestined seem to be changing bit by bit in terms of appearance and lifestyle. Then one day, a giant Digitama suddenly appears in the sky over Tokyo Tower. Daisuke and the others encounter a mysterious young man named Lui Ohwada, who informs them that he's the first ever DigiDestined in the world…"

What do you think of the newest English dub trailer for Digimon Adventure 02: The Beginning? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!