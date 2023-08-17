Disenchantment Final Season Trailer Released: Watch

If you are ready for another fantastical addition to Disenchantment, you better clear your Netflix queue. The team behind the hit animated sitcom are gearing up for a final hurrah. On September 1st, the final season of Disenchantment will go live, and we just got our first look at the comeback!

As you can see below, the first trailer for Disenchantment part five pushes hard on the pedal. We follow Bean and her group of allies as they prepare their march against her mom. As usual, the queen is being the absolute worst, but Bean is not yet confident she can take down her mother. After all, her magic skills aren't on par by any means, but Bean's friends are ready to train her up.

THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR THE FINAL SEASON OF DISENCHANTMENT HAS LANDED!



Disenchantment Part 5 premieres September 1st, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/D1IBvLEHcJ — Disenchantment (@disenchantment) August 17, 2023

From love confessions to beheadings, this wild trailer has it all. Netflix's Disenchantment seems like it will end with a bang this fall, so fans of the series better brace themselves. And of course, you can catch up on Disenchantment by binging its first four seasons on Netflix at any time.

If you are not familiar with Disenchantment, you might find its art style similar to another show. After all, Matt Groening created this fantasy satire for Netflix, and he's best known for creating Futurama and The Simpsons. Starring Eric Andre and John DiMaggio amongst other, Disenchantment has a slew of episodes under its belt. And now part five promises to bring the story home.

As for the story itself, Disenchantment is set in the fictional kingdom of Dreamland. It tells the story of Bean, the land's 19-year-old princess. Her rebellious nature clashes with her mom, and as the show moves on, we learn there are dark secrets keeping this royal family afloat. It falls to Bean to set Dreamland free alongside her elf bestie Elfo and her own personal demon named Luci.

What do you think about this first look at Disenchantment's final season? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!