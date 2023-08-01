Netflix's Disenchantment Final Season Reveals Release Date, Trailer

Disenchantment is returning to Netflix for Part 5 later this Fall, and it has officially announced that this will serve as the final part of episodes with the first trailer for the new season! Disenchantment Part 4 released with Netflix quite some time ago, but it left things on a major cliffhanger for Bean and the others to deal with next. Unfortunately for fans of the Matt Groening animated series, Disenchantment took its time to announce that it would be coming back for Part 5 at all. Outside of a few teases for the new episodes, Disenchantment's been fairly quite in terms of its progress.

Disenchantment Part 4 ended with the tease that Bean would somehow need to defeat her mother in order to save everyone in Dreamland, and that's what's leading into the ominous trailer for the fifth and final part of the animated series overall. Coming to Netflix this September, Disenchantment Part 5 teases an intense slate of final battles for Bean and the others before it all comes to its end. You can check out the trailer for Disenchantment Part 5 in the video above!

(Photo: Netflix)

How to Watch Disenchantment Part 5

Disenchantment Part 5 will be releasing on Netflix on Friday, September 1st. Running for ten episodes, the fifth and final season of the series will feature a cast with Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West. As for what to expect from the final episodes, Netflix teases Disenchantment Part 5 as such:

"It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny."

What are you hoping to see in Disenchantment's final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!