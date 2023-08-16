Disenchantment Final Season Poster Released

Disenchantment will be returning to Netflix for its fifth and final season later this Fall, and now fans have gotten a new look at what to expect from the final episodes with a new poster! Disenchantment wrapped up Part 4 of its run some time ago as it teased that Bean would be heading for a clash with her mother Queen Dagmar, but unfortunately fans had been left on this cliffhanger for quite some time. Thankfully, the wait will soon be over as Netflix has confirmed that Disenchantment will be officially returning for its fifth season. But it will also serve as the final one.

Disenchantment Part 5 will be the final season of the series overall, and Netflix is going all out to hype the final episodes as they quickly approach their premiere this September. The final season will likely see Bean tapping into all of the powers that have been teased through the series' run so far, and it seems like the newest poster for Disenchantment Season 5 is teasing an intense final battle ahead for Bean before it all comes to an end. You can check it out below as shared by Netflix:

it all endeth. the final season of Disenchantment premieres Sept. 1st, only on Netflix pic.twitter.com/Ll8n4RYXBC — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 16, 2023

How to Watch Disenchantment Season 5

Disenchantment Part 5 will be releasing on Netflix on Friday, September 1st. Running for ten episodes overall, the fifth and final season of the series will feature a cast with Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery and Billy West. As for what to expect from the final episodes, Netflix teases Disenchantment Part 5 as such:

"It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny."

What are you hoping to see in Disenchantment's final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!