Disenchantment Final Season Synopsis Revealed

Disenchantment has announced it will be coming back to Netflix for a fifth and final season of episodes later this Fall, and now fans have gotten the first tease of what to expect from the final slate with the synopsis for Part 5 of the series! It's been quite a while since Part 4 of Disenchantment came to an end, and things were pretty bad for Bean and the rest of Dreamland as seen by its final moments. But thankfully it was confirmed that Disenchantment would be coming back for a new season, but unfortunately it would be its last one.

Disenchantment will be returning to Netflix for Season 5 this September, and Netflix has teased the final season of episodes with a synopsis that reveals that Bean is on a course for a major collision with her mother, Queen Dagmar, as the two of them need to settle everything and bring the long saga to an end. With all sorts of mysteries still left unresolved with the end of Disenchantment's previous season, there's going to be a lot that needs to get resolved with this final episodes!

What Happens in Disenchantment Part 5?

Netflix begins to tease Disenchantment's fifth and final season as such, "It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland in the fifth and final installment of Matt Groening's comedy fantasy series Disenchantment." The synopsis then continues with, "To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar's wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny."

It won't be too much longer until we see the final episodes as Disenchantment Part 5 releases with Netflix on September 1st. With ten episodes planned for the final outing overall, Disenchantment Part 5 will feature a voice cast including the likes of Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Richard Ayoade, Matt Berry, Noel Fielding, Meredith Hagner, David Herman, Sharon Horgan, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, Billy West, and more.

What are you hoping to see in Disenchantment's final season? Can you believe it's going to be the end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!