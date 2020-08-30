Disenchantment Star John DiMaggio Offers Update on Netflix Series' Future

✖

Late in 2019, Netflix announced that it had renewed Matt Groening's animated fantasy-comedy Disenchantment for a third season, to release in 2020. There hasn't been much more information shared since then, but work has continued behind-the-scenes. ComicBook.com spoke to voice actor John DiMaggio about his upcoming Audible original series Vroom, Vroom. During the conversation, DiMaggio also discussed the future of Disenchantment, confirming that production is underway. He also said that he has been in the recording booth to reprise his role as King Zog in the new season. Unfortunately, DiMaggio couldn't reveal much else about the new season or offer a release date.

"I don't honestly know what I'm exactly allowed to talk about as far as Disenchantment," DiMaggio says. "But you are right. It is coming back. There's a bunch of episodes, and we're cooking along. We're in production right now. So I've been to the studio to record, and I've also been at home and recorded stuff. We've done both. But yeah, we're cooking along. And I don't have a date for you, but believe me, on social media, everybody will be the first to hear when we find out, you know what I mean?"

Disenchantment is the animated fantasy-comedy from Matt Groening, the creator of The Simpsons and Futurama. It follows listless princess Bean and her friends, the elf Elfo and the demon Luci, on a series of misadventures. In addition to DiMaggio, the voice cast includes Abbi Jacobson, Eric Andre, Nat Faxon, Tress MacNeille, Matt Berry, David Herman, Maurice LaMarche, Lucy Montgomery, and Billy West. The series debuted in August 2018, with Part 2 releasing in September 2019.

Part 2 saw Bean returning home, having fled her father's kingdom, Dreamland, in Part 1. Her adventures have made her aware of a much larger world than she previously knew existed, including the steampunk-themed Steamland. The end of Part 2 once again reunited her with her scheming mother, Queen Dagmar.

While Part 1 was a slow start, Part 2 was a marked improvement. Here's an excerpt of ComicBook.com's review:

"After the show's first season, it seemed Disenchantment could go one of two ways. One way would be to regress and remain the middling fantasy misfire of Groening's career. The other was that it could grow into its own as The Simpsons and Futurama did after working through the growing pains of their first seasons. Disenchantment Part 2 goes in the latter direction, finding its fantasy footing and suggesting even bigger and better things to come. If you gave up on Disenchantment early in the first season, revisiting the show and sticking with it will be rewarding in the long run."

