Disenchantment Part 3: Netflix Reveals New Character Art (Exclusive)

Disenchantment Part 3 debuts on Netflix in January and ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal the official character art for the next installment of Matt Groening's animated fantasy comedy. The trailer for the show's return revealed the premiere date, and a synopsis teases, "The excitement builds in Disenchantment Part 3 as Bean continues to grow into her power and own her destiny. As the fearless friends venture out to discover new worlds, they might just find there really is no place like home."

Disenchantment Part 3's cast includes Abbi Jacobson as Bean, Eric Andre as Luci, Nat Faxon as Elfo, John DiMaggio as Zog, Tress MacNeille as Queen Oona, Matt Berry as Merkimer, and more. Keep reading to see the character art, with the characters shown like parts of a carnival sideshow.

DiMaggio offered an update on the series when ComicBook.com spoke to him in August. "I don't honestly know what I'm exactly allowed to talk about as far as Disenchantment," he said. "But you are right. It is coming back. There's a bunch of episodes, and we're cooking along. We're in production right now. So I've been to the studio to record, and I've also been at home and recorded stuff. We've done both. But yeah, we're cooking along. And I don't have a date for you, but believe me, on social media, everybody will be the first to hear when we find out, you know what I mean?"

Disenchantment Part 3 debuts on Netflix on January 15th.