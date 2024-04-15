Donald Glover Is Developing an Anime with Comedian Zack Fox

These days, anime is getting its due. The industry has become a force to reckon with as streaming has turned anime into an entertainment juggernaut. From original series to anticipated adaptations, the field is staying busy. And thanks to Donald Glover, we know the actor is developing his own anime with help from comedian Zack Fox.

The confession comes from Glover himself as the star chatted about his latest projects on GILGA Radio Show. It was there Glover confirmed the title of Childish Gambino's final album, and when asked about the future, Glover revealed he is working on an anime.

So far, we know little about the project other than it is an anime with Glover and Fox at the helm. Given the pair's work, netizens are hoping the anime has a comedic angle to it. Glover is renowned for its comedy whether it be on film or through standup. And of course, Fox got his start in comedy by doing standup around Atlanta, Georgia.

This new anime project is catching some by surprise, but Glover isn't the only Hollywood star pursuing anime. Michael B. Jordan made waves a few years ago as he teamed with Rooster Teeth to create Gen:Lock. The anime earned solid reviews from fans and critics alike. With two seasons under its belt, Gen:Lock's future is up in the air given the recent fate of Rooster Teeth. The production company announced it was folding under Warner Bros. Discovery, but Rooster Teeth announced it was looking to sell assets like Gen:Lock to interested buyers.

While Glover works on his anime behind the scenes, the actor is staying busy with other projects. Not long ago, Glover earned praise for his role in the TV reboot of Mr. & Mrs. Smith with Maya Erskine. Glover is also set to work on Lando, a new Star Wars series under Disney+, as well as a parody biopic of 21 Savage.

What do you think about this reveal from Glover? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!