McDonald's Channels Anime Again With Detective Conan Collab

McDonald's is keeping up its hot streak of going full anime with a cool new team up with Detective Conan! McDonald's recently had a full foray into the world of anime with a special new project that debuted several shorts inspired by different kinds of anime genres and shows to promote a new sauce they added to the menu. This was the first worldwide effort fans got to see with anime, but it's far from the first anime collaboration McDonald's has done, and they teamed up with another legendary property for some new menu items coming to Japan!

McDonald's Japan has revealed a special collaboration with Detective Conan to help promote new chicken sandwiches joining the menu, and with it debuted a special new promo showing off Detective Conan's characters trying to get to the bottom of the new mystery surrounding the sandwiches. It's another one of the fun anime collaborations McDonald's has in Japan, and goes to show that these kinds of team ups would be fun to see in other territories as well. Check out the team up promo below:

What's Going on With Detective Conan?

Detective Conan: The Million-dollar Pentagram is currently in theaters in Japan (but has yet to set an international release date) and TMS Entertainment begins to tease its story as such, "A message has arrived from Kid the Phantom Thief, that he will steal a Japanese sword belonging to the wealthy Onoe Family in Hakodate, Hokkaido. Conan and Heiji Hattori, who happened to be in Hakodate, are on the case to capture Kid. Onoe Family's collections are associated with Toshizo Hijikata, a historic figure who perished in Hakodate. Why is Kid, who specializes in jewels, going after a Japanese sword?"

The synopsis continues with, "Coincidentally the family lawyer of Onoe is found murdered in the warehouse district, apparently slaughtered by a Japanese sword. The suspect is an investor/arms dealer who is said to be after Onoe family's hidden treasure. The grandfather of Onoe family's patriarch was deeply involved with the army industry during wartime, and it was rumored he hid some powerful weapon that could "change the course of war" somewhere in Hakodate. Is Kid after that weapon? Meanwhile, Heiji is trying to find a perfect viewpoint to declare his love to Kazuha…In the North among cherry blossoms, the exciting hunt for treasure begins!"

