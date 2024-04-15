Fairy Tail: Gray's VA Breaks Silence on the Anime's Comeback

Fairy Tail will be making its comeback later this Summer with a new anime, and the voice actor behind Gray Fullbuster is sharing their excitement for the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime! It's been quite a while since Hiro Mashima's Fairy Tail manga and anime franchise came to an end, but it was far from the actual end of the series. The story has continued with an official sequel manga, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, as Natsu and the rest of the Fairy Tail guild are taking on their toughest mission yet. But soon fans will get to see this sequel with a brand new anime adaptation.

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will also be bringing back the main cast from the original Fairy Tail anime, and that means that each of the fan favorites will be showing off their chops in this new iteration of the franchise as well. This includes the voice actor behind Gray, Yuichi Nakamura, who shared the following message along with the confirmation that he would be reprising his role in the new sequel series, "It's been a few years since the manga and anime series ended…I've been thinking about how I only get the chance to voice Gray in games and collaborations. Now I'm embarking on another anime adventure with old friends. We have our own kind of guild behind the scenes of Fairy Tail, so all the staff will likewise be pushing forward as one."

What to Know for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Anime

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be premiering some time this July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Yuichi Nakamura will be returning as Gray Fullbuster alongside, Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, and Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet.

If you wanted to get a jump start on the sequel before the anime makes its debut, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest has been officially licensed by Kodansha Comics. They tease the sequel series as such, "Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

