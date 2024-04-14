No Game No Life Creator Is Desperate for Season Two

It is hard to believe, but the tenth anniversary of No Game No Life is here. This month marks 10-years since the isekai anime came to life, and the colorful series still remains a fave with fans. Despite its slow releases, No Game No Life has a dedicate army of fans, and now the series' creator is begging the industry for a second season.

The plea comes from social media courtesy of Yuu Kamiya, the creator of No Game No Life. Taking to X (Twitter), the artist hyped the anime's 10th anniversary before putting out a please for more content.

"It's the tenth anniversary of No Game No Life. Please make a second season," Kamiya posted.

For one reason or another, No Game No Life has avoided a season two. The anime's debut went live in April 2014, and its first film came down the line in 2017. Since then, No Game No Life hasn't given any anime updates. With the light novel and manga ongoing, No Game No Life has plenty of content to adapt. But for now, Madhouse is keeping its mouth shut about a No Game No Life comeback.

If you are not familiar with the sci-fi isekai, no sweat! You can binge season one of No Game No Life on Crunchyroll now. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis for No Game No Life below:

"In this graphic novel, No Game, No Life centers around Sora and Shiro, a brother and sister who are brilliant (but unemployed) gamers whose Internet fame have spawned urban legends all over the Internet. One day, they are summoned by a boy named "God" to an alternate world. There, God has prohibited war and declared this to be a world where "everything is decided by games" – even national borders. Humanity has been driven back into one remaining city by the other races. Will Sora and Shiro, the good-for-nothing brother and sister, become the "Saviors of Humanity" on this alternate world?"

