Dorohedoro Creator Breaks Silence on Season 2 Order

While anime franchises like JoJo's Bizarre Adventure and FLCL have their fair share of strange characters and scenarios, they might have nothing on Dorohedoro. It's been four years since anime fans witnessed the arrival of the anime protagonist with a reptile head searching for revenge in a world of magic and mystery, making it all the more surprising with the announcement that the anime would receive a second season. Creator Q Hayashida took the opportunity to share their thoughts on the upcoming anime comeback.

Dorohedoro first premiered in the year 2000 thanks to Hayashida, running for a length of eighteen years before bringing its story to a close. The first anime season was brought to life by Studio MAPPA, the production house that has been a major player in the anime world thanks in part to franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man to name a few. At present, MAPPA hasn't been confirmed to make a comeback for season two, so it's anyone's guess as to which production house will be taking the reins for "The Hole's" comeback.

(Photo: MAPPA)

Dorohedoro's Creator Speaks

Q Hayashida didn't just take the opportunity to thank fans, but revealed that production on the second season has been in the works for "quite some time", "I have never been so happy to have a continuation of the Dorohedoro anime! I would like to thank everyone involved in this project. The production has been in progress for quite some time now, and I have been looking forward to watching it."

If this is your first time learning of Dorohedoro, you can catch the first season streaming on Netflix. Here's how the streaming service describes the wild anime, "In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds."

Via Dorohedoro.net