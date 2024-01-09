Dorohedoro Season 2 Announced

It is finally happening, Dorohedoro fans! It has been a hot minute since the series popped up on the small screen, but that will change before long. Dorohedoro season two is a go, and the big reveal was made today courtesy of the show's production committee.

As it turns out, Dorohedoro has a new anime in the works. At this point, little info is available about the project, but we do know it will check on Caiman and our faves where we left off. So if you have been missing Dorohedoro, this news must be music to your ears.

At this point, the anime committee has not said anything about the project's studio or crew. All we know is that Dorohedoro is planning a comeback. This new anime comes years after MAPPA Studio brought the sci-fi drama to life in 2020. The show premiered in January in Japan before going global in May 2020. So as you can see, fans have been patient waiting for season two.

If you are not familiar with Dorohedoro, the hit series began life under Q Hayashida. The manga began back in 2000, and Dorohedoro ran through September 2018. Currently, Viz Media oversees the manga's release in English, and the Dorohedoro anime is streaming on Netflix. So for those wanting to know more about the series, you can read the official synopsis of Dorohedoro below:

"In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds."

What do you think about this latest Dorohedoro update? Are you ready for the anime's return?