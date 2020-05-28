Netflix Adds Dorohedoro to Catalog

It has taken some time to come out, but Netflix has brought Dorohedoro to its site at last. The cult hit may not be known to the mainstream but it is loved by so many who read its premiere in 2010. And with an anime under its belt now, Dorohedoro is set to become a favorite with Netflix users.

For those interested in checking out the series, the Dorohedoro was made by Q Hayashida over teen years ago. The manga tells a fantastical story of what happens when magic is used for the worst possible reasons. After a sorcerer charms a man unfairly, an all-out war breaks out between those with and without magic.

Netflix is now streaming the anime adaptation of Dorohedoro, so you can binge it on your own time. The anime is available in both sub and dub, so fans of either version can enjoy the show their own way.

(Photo: Studio MAPPA)

For those who will want more of Dorohedoro, Viz Media publishes its manga in the United States. You can nab more than 20 volumes of the manga through Viz Media from online retailers, so you can read the synopsis of Dorohedoro below to see if the series suits your tastes:

"In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds."

Will you be binging this anime now that it has been added to Netflix? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.