Dorohedoro Announces Arrival On Netflix

There have been more than a few strange anime series that have been released in the medium’s history, but we’d be hard pressed to think of one weirder than the story of Kaiman, the reptile headed man, that was released to audiences eariler this year and the story of Dorohedoro will be officially making its way to Netflix for those who have yet to experience the world of Hole! The anime is about as strange as you can get, featuring magic wielders that wear masks to make their heads look like human hearts while battling insanely muscular women and a man who seems to be ripped out of the prehistoric era.

Netflix has certainly made a name for itself in the world of anime by diving feet first into not just bringing classic anime franchises such as Neon Genesis Evangelion to a new generation of viewers, but also by producing original anime itself with the likes of Carole & Tuesday and Cannon Busters. With Dorohedoro, Netflix will be releasing the anime exclusively on their streaming service starting this May!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix shared the announcement of Dorohedoro’s arrival via their Official Twitter Account, expanding the anime library of the streaming service that is looking to compete with the ever growing rosters of the likes of Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu to name a few:

In a surreal magical post-apocalypse, Caiman is just trying to figure out who he is, one bite at a time. Dorohedoro arrives May 28th! pic.twitter.com/G5JMlZgKkt — NX (@NXOnNetflix) April 21, 2020

The official description for Dorohedoro, for those who have yet to see this bizarre anime series, reads as such:

“Hole—a dark, decrepit, and disorderly district where the strong prey on the weak and death is an ordinary occurrence—is all but befitting of the name given to it. A realm separated from law and ethics, it is a testing ground to the magic users who dominate it. As a race occupying the highest rungs of their society, the magic users think of the denizens of Hole as no more than insects. Murdered, mutilated, and made experiments without a second thought, the powerless Hole dwellers litter the halls of Hole’s hospital on a daily basis.”

Have you experienced the weirdness of Dorohedoro? Will you be watching it when it arrives onto Netflix next month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and lizard headed protagonists!