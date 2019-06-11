Crunchyroll Hosting Dr. Stone Anime World Premiere at Anime Expo 2019

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s Dr. Stone will be making its big anime debut in just a couple of weeks, and Crunchyroll has licensed the series for an English language release outside of Japan. But for those lucky enough to attend the upcoming Anime Expo 2019 from July 4-7, they will get to see the Dr. Stone anime before anyone else does.

Crunchyroll has announced via press release that they will be hosting the world premiere of the Dr. Stone anime during Anime Expo 2019, and will be having a special Q&A with Dr. Stone‘s anime producer Shusuke Katagiri and Weekly Shonen Jump editor Hiroyuki Honda.

For those attending Anime Expo 2019, the special Dr. Stone World Premiere panel will be taking place on Thursday, July 4th at 12 PM PT in the Main Events Hall B of the Los Angeles Convention Center. For those not attending the convention, luckily you will not have to wait that much longer to see the new anime as Dr. Stone will be releasing worldwide (except Asia) on July 5th.

Dr. Stone is one of the most anticipated anime releases of the year, and has a stacked voice cast that includes Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami (Subaru in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World-), Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki (Saitama in One-Punch Man), Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa, Yuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishio, Gen Sato as Chrome, Manami Numakura as Kohaku, Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro, Ayumu Murase as Ginro, Karin Takahashi as Suika, Reina Ueda as Ruri, Kengo Kawanishi as Gen, and Mugihito as Kaseki.

Dr. Stone was originally created by Riichiro Inagaki with illustrations provided by Boichi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2017. The series follows two boys (initially) as they try and save a world that’s been completely petrified in stone. The series has so far been collected into several volumes since it’s release, and Viz Media has licensed the series for an English language release. Crunchyroll will be streaming the anime series alongside its release in Japan, and they describe the series as such:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”