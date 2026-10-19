Dr. Stone Creator’s New Shonen Jump Series Ends Before Getting a Chance

Dr. Stone remains one of the most iconic and unique Shonen Jump series even several years after the finale. The award-winning manga is written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, and began serialization in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2017. While Boichi is best known for providing the artwork for this fan-favorite sci-fi series, the creator has worked on several manga over the years. Boichi is also famous for providing art and story for several series, including those that have been serialized in Shonen Jump magazines and platforms. His latest work, The Marshal King, sparked quite a lot of hype after its debut thanks to its unique premise.

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However, less than two years after the series’ debut, it got axed due to low viewership. The Marshal King featured a post-apocalyptic story with a gorgeous art style that Boichi is known for. Unfortunately, the manga reached its conclusion on October 16th, 2026, with its Chapter 34. The manga went on a hiatus in October last year and returned in September 2026. While the series already had low popularity, the extended hiatus only made things worse. Since the series was bound to get cancelled earlier on, Boichi wrapped up the story in only a month after its return while he continues his work on the spin-off manga for Rokudenashi Blues.

The Marshal King Had a Promising Start, But Couldn’t Live Up to Fans’ Expectations

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

The Marshal King was by far the most unique series of last year as it focuses on steampunk western themes. The story takes place in a vast, ruined desert wasteland that resembles a futuristic Wild West, following the conflict between chaotic outlaw gangs (desperados) and U.S. Marshals trying to restore law and order. The story centers around Jim Godspeed, a young man and the son of an outlaw, M. Godspeed, who was known as the great villain. For reasons Jim murdered his father and traverses the desert with his body to prove he is the one responsible for the outlaw’s death. The story continues as the truth behind Godspeed’s death and Jim’s real objectives come to light. The series had a perfect balance of mystery and drama, while the art style was just the cherry on top.

Why Was The Marshal King Cancelled?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Shonen Jump series getting cancelled is a common occurrence, even if the publisher doesn’t officially state the reason behind it. The primary reason behind such cancellations is often low popularity and sales, since Shueisha is bound to face certain damage if it continues serializing a manga that won’t catch the reader’s eye. It’s even worse in Weekly Shonen Jump and Shonen Jump+, where the competition is tough and only limited slots are available for creators. If a series isn’t performing well, the publisher will axe it to clear up a slot for other new series that might have a better shot at being successful. The Marshal King had a promising start since Boichi is already a popular character, but the series couldn’t maintain its reader base. Additionally, with the creator working on another project, the hiatus and the sudden cancellation make sense considering his busy schedule.

How do you feel about The Marshal King‘s cancellation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!