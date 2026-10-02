Cancelled Shonen Jump Series Shares First Look at Its Final Releases

Launched in 1968, Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine has serialized at least more than a thousand series, but only a handful of them made their mark in history. While series such as Dragon Ball and Naruto became timeless classics, countless promising stories were axed before they could get a chance. WSJ has always had a limited slot for serializing series, which are all compiled in one weekly issue. This is exactly why the competition is tough, causing more series to keep getting cancelled regularly. One of the biggest cancellations this year was Kinato’s Magic, an action fantasy written and illustrated by Kento Amemiya.

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The manga began serialization in February this year and reached its conclusion in August. However, while it’s been several weeks since the manga wrapped up the story, the final volumes were shared by @WSJ_manga on X, a reliable source of information for updates on Shonen Jump series. The final volumes 3 and 4 were released on October 2nd, 2026. While these stunning volumes’ covers were well-received by fans, the disappointment towards the cancellation continues. Additionally, the release date is only for the Japanese version since the volumes have yet to be licensed by Viz Media. Considering the cancellation, there’s no guarantee when the manga volumes will be released in the U.S.

Kinato’s Magic Was A Disappointing Return for the Creator

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

While Amemiya has released one-shots before, he debuted his first serialization, Shadow Eliminators, in December 2023. The manga was cancelled after just 21 chapters, and it barely got to develop the story at all. Unfortunately, his comeback also didn’t manage to hit the mark and got axed in just six months. It’s not unheard of for a manga series to get axed after a year, but there are also several times that a series barely gets to run for half the time. Kinato’s Magic only released 28 chapters, but the publishers realized much earlier that the manga wouldn’t be able to grab fans’ attention. Following the underwhelming early reception, Kinato’s Magic failed to keep readers intrigued with the story. The low sales of the first and second volumes also did nothing to save the series, and now it’s certain when Amemiya will return with a new story.

Why Was Kinato’s Magic Cancelled?

Image Courtesy of Shueisha

Shueisha never officially states the reason behind such abrupt cancellations, but it’s always because of low sales and poor viewership. There are times when the magazine allows a series to continue for a year to carefully assess its potential, but if they decide that the manga isn’t going to bring in any profits, they get cancelled right away. While Kinato’s Magic had an excellent art style and character designs, it failed to stand out in terms of storytelling, which is why readers weren’t too interested in the story. Shueisha also needs to clear out the already limited slot by cancelling series with less potential so new and promising series are introduced to fans.