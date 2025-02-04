Dr. Stone Creator Dropping a New Shonen Jump Series This Week

As Senku would say, “Get excited!” because Shueisha has just announced that Dr. Stone‘s iconic artist Boichi will be dropping a new manga this week, finally giving fans the chance to drink in his stunning artwork week after week again after three long years. Besides its spectacular story and writing by Riichiro Inagaki, Dr. Stone is best known for its beautiful art by Boichi, who, after six whole years, is finally coming out with a manga of his own.

Shonen Jump recently announced its lineup for February 2025, included in which was a new biweekly series written and illustrated by Boichi titled The Marshal King. The series is set to debut on Shonen Jump+ on February 7th, 2025, with a simultaneous release on Manga Plus in English and Spanish for international readers. The accompanying teaser visual for the series features the silhouette of a young man with long hair, reminiscent of Stanley Snyder from Dr. Stone, albeit donning an ornate cowboy hat and twin holsters as per its Wild-West setting.

Dr. Stone Artist Boichi Announces New Western Manga

While fans continue to enjoy Dr. Stone‘s currently airing fourth and final season, many still can’t help but miss Dr. Stone‘s manga which concluded its serialization back in March 2022 with a total of 232 chapters, making Boichi’s upcoming Shonen Jump series the perfect way to fill this void. Despite only providing the art for the series, Boichi’s name has become all but synonymous with Dr. Stone, with even the anime’s highly rated new season unable to faithfully replicate the beauty of Boichi’s art.

As per an announcement in Issue #9 of Weekly Shonen Jump, The Marshal King follows a young man named Jim Godspeed, the son of an outlaw and great villain known as M. Godspeed. For reasons unknown, the boy murders his father and then traverses the desert with his body, setting the stage for a grizzly and dramatic story. Boichi’s art style remains the same as his previous works with impactful action scenes, gunshot explosions, and beautifully intricate character designs. That said, fans will have to keep an eye out for the first chapter’s release to get a better idea of the plot and the reason for the series’ peculiar title.

While Boichi is best known for his art, The Marshal King is not his first rodeo in terms of writing, with his most recent manga series, Origin, having completed its serialization in February 2019 with 10 volumes. That said, Boichi is best known for his 2006 series, Sun-Ken Rock which ran for over a decade in Young King magazine and is a testament to his excellent writing skills. All in all, there are plenty of reasons to keep an eye out for Boichi’s new manga, The Marshal King, both for fans of his extensive body of original works as well as for fans of Dr. Stone who may be missing the series.

