Following Kagurabachi, These Three Shonen Series Should Finally Get Anime Adaptations

The anime adaptation of Kagurabachi has been one of the most anticipated adaptations ever since the series released its first chapter. The hype surrounding the manga has always been massive, and the news of its anime adaptation is exciting for fans. There is little doubt that it has the potential to become one of the leading anime of the new generation.

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Speaking of the new generation, Shonen Jump has several other series that could receive anime adaptations and help lead the industry forward. In particular, three shonen series released within the last three years have already proven themselves to be outstanding, and their eventual anime adaptations could become the next big thing in the anime world.

3) The Marshal King

Courtesy of Shonen Jump

The Marshal King is by far one of the most unique series currently serialized in Shonen Jump+, despite being on an indefinite hiatus. A major reason why the manga stands out is its gorgeous artwork, as the series is created by Boichi, the illustrator of Dr. Stone. This is exactly why an anime adaptation of The Marshal King should be announced, especially with Dr. Stone soon ending its anime run with its final season currently airing, making it a perfect replacement.

However, the series’ narrative is also a major reason why it deserves an anime adaptation, as its rowdy outlaw and steampunk western themes would help it stand out as a truly different anime. The only concern would be whether an anime studio could match Boichi’s gorgeous artwork from the manga.

2) Hero Organization

Courtesy of Shonen Jump

Since there is always an anime that embodies the true meaning of heroism, an anime adaptation of Hero Organization would be perfect, with My Hero Academia coming to an end. In contrast to Kagurabachi, which embraces a darker, revenge-driven story, Hero Organization’s more heroic approach would serve as the perfect counterpart. What also makes the manga an interesting choice is its narrative.

Set in a futuristic world where humanity fights space monsters while searching for ways to survive among the stars, the series follows a protagonist battling monsters with his mecha, giving the story a unique sci-fi approach to the heroic trope. The manga has already accumulated enough chapters for a strong debut seasonal anime, and it could become the next big thing alongside Kagurabachi.

1) Ichi the Witch

An anime adaptation of Ichi the Witch feels inevitable, as the series has already established itself as one of Shueisha’s biggest rising titles alongside Kagurabachi. At this point, the anticipation surrounding Ichi the Witch could generate just as much hype as Kagurabachi’s anime adaptation. The series perfectly embodies the core traits of a shonen manga while adding its own unique nuances that make it feel refreshing.

Much like Kagurabachi’s adaptation, fans are already concerned about which studio will handle the anime, with many hoping that a major studio brings Ichi the Witch to life. Once the anime adaptation of Ichi the Witch is officially announced, which could happen very soon, it could easily become Shonen Jump’s next hottest anime adaptation of the new generation after Kagurabachi.

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