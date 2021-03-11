Dr. Stone Gets Its Own Crunchyroll Loves Fashion Collection

✖

Crunchyroll Loves is moving to its next collection of anime goodies, and Dr. Stone has volunteered to try out the brand. Thanks to a brand-new announcement, fans have learned the designers at Crunchyroll are going all in on hit anime. A fashion collection has launched in honor of the sci-fi series, and you can learn all about it here.

"Today, Crunchyroll Loves, the in-house streetwear brand from Crunchyroll, is launching an exclusive “Dr. STONE” collection that brings the Stone Wars to life," the team at Crunchyroll Loves shared today in a new statement.

(Photo: Crunchyroll)

"This collection will feature fan-favorite “Dr. STONE” characters including Senku, Gen and more across a hoodie, two long-sleeve shirts, two t-shirts and two wall scrolls. Crunchyroll Loves collections are designed in house, specifically for the Crunchyroll community. This latest collection was created to celebrate the second season of the science action series “Dr. STONE,” which is based on the hit Shonen Jump manga of the same name."

As you can see here, the collection is now available for pre-order through the official Crunchyroll store. However, this is not the only venue you can nab the collection. For the first time ever, Crunchyroll is teaming up with Zumiez as the retailer will carry the Dr. Stone line in-store and online.

If you are not familiar with Dr. Stone, then you can check out the show over on Crunchyroll whenever you'd like. The series has two seasons available at the moment, and fans have fallen for Senku as he carries on his journey to discover the cause of humanity's fossilized demise.

What do you think of this Dr. Stone collection? Which other series should Crunchyroll Loves look into? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.