Dr. Stone Surprises with Donald Trump Cameo in New Chapter

Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's Dr. Stone has been a huge hit with fans because of all of its detailed science, and now it's added a few more details from the real world with a surprising cameo from the current President of the United States, Donald Trump, in the newest chapter of the manga. The latest arc of the series has introduced Senku and the others to the United States as they search for corn in an effort to make their way to space, and the latest chapter of the series has a flashback to see how the United States handled the initial beam of light turning everyone to stone.

As Chapter 175 of the series gives more background on the mysterious United States based scientist that Senku will be facing off with the next big arc of the series, it reveals that this scientist had ties to some of the United States government. And it's here that Donald Trump makes a small cameo as the light turns everyone to stone.

When the initial beam of light that turned the world to stone hits the United States, there's a small panel with the White House and we can see the face of the "current" President, Donald Trump. This series has never been shy about giving shout outs to current world events, pop culture, and technology even as it depicts a stone world years in the future and this is just the latest example of this.

This is by far from the only manga and anime cameo Donald Trump has had over the years, but it is probably the least egregious. One famous recent example comes from the recent Death Note sequel one-shot which sees the President of the United States buying and trying to use the Death Note for himself on behalf of the United States. This was such a surprise cameo that it actually got Death Note itself trending in the United States when fans saw the cameo in action for themselves.

Although Dr. Stone is a post-apocalyptic setting, cameos like this are being used to keep the series current and tied to the real world. But what do you think of this surprise cameo from Donald Trump in the latest chapter of Dr. Stone? Where does it rank among Trump's other big cameos in manga and anime so far? What do you want to see from the rest of this United States based arc? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

