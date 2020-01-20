Dr. Stone Drops Hilarious Tesla Nod in New Chapter

If you have not heard of Tesla – well, it is time you got caught up with the state of cars and technology. The brand has become one of the fastest-growing luxury brands, and Tesla has amassed an army of fans. Creator Elon Musk has gone to great lengths to make Tesla the definitive high-tech car, and it seems some manga favs have taken notice.

This weekend, a brand-new chapter of Dr. Stone went live, and the release had fans plenty hyped. Chapter 135 included plenty of facts to fans who’ve got an interest in science, and Tesla was up there. After all, it seems like Sengoku is interested in self-driving cars, and the manga used Tesla’s most recent reveal as an example.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Viz Media translator Caleb Cook pointed out the little reference to fans. While Tesla or Musk might not be said outright, Dr. Stone fans can see the mock plan for self-driving A.I. is inspired by the brand’s upcoming Cybertruck.

As you can see below, the vehicle drawn is a sleek one with plenty of angles. The short hood leads into an elongated windshield, and the truck looks aerodynamic. When compared to the actual Cybertruck, fans can see these two vehicles look scary similar, so manga readers are hoping Musk makes a cameo in Dr. Stone before this automotive tangent ends.

8/ Musk doesn’t get a namedrop, buuut… pic.twitter.com/93Oud3tSxD — Caleb Cook (@CDCubed) January 19, 2020

So, how would Musk fare in the universe of Dr. Stone…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.