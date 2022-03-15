Dr. Stone Cosplay Honors Manga’s End With Kohaku

One Dr. Stone fan is honoring the end of the series with some awesome cosplay for Kohaku! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s official manga series brought its five year run to an end in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine earlier this month, and with it came to a close with over 230 chapters under its belt. The series first introduced fans to a young scientist who helped bring science and technology to the world millennia after the Earth was first turned to stone. Fans thus met all sorts of unique characters living in this new Stone World along the way.

One of these characters was a supremely powerful hunter named Kohaku. She quickly joined Senku Ishigami’s side when he was able to help her sister, and had since become one of the most important figures in the series. So important, in fact, that she even played a very crucial role in the final mission of the series overall. Kohaku had come just as long of a way as many of the other characters, and cosplay artist @nekonoikatsu has honored Kohaku’s growth over the course of the series with some genius Dr. Stone cosplay on Instagram! Check it out below:

While Dr. Stone has ended its manga run, there’s still much more from the franchise coming our way. Not only is there a new special all about Ryusui planned for a release in the coming months, but a full third season of the anime is currently in the works as well. There has yet to be a concrete release date set for the new season, unfortunately, but it is being planned for a release some time in 2023. That means there’s a ton of time to catch up with the anime, and if you wanted to see the first two seasons they are now streaming with Crunchyroll.

Crunchyroll describes Dr. Stone as such, “Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens.Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing…Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”

What do you think? How did you feel about Dr. Stone’s ending? What are you hoping to see from the future of the anime? Where does Kohaku rank among your favorite characters in the series? Let us know all of your thoughts about Dr. Stone and everything anime and manga in the comments!