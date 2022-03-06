Dr. Stone has kept fans entertained for five years, but at last, the story has come to its close. Today, the latest issue of Shonen Jump bid farewell to the sci-fi series with chapter 232. The epic conclusion managed to answer readers’ top questions before closing shop. And of course, the Internet is reeling from the finale and their emotions surrounding the manga’s close.

Without delving into spoilers here, Dr. Stone chapter 232 pulls the manga together with a satisfying tug that fans will enjoy. The series has been busy in the last month outing secret identities and waging one last mission to save the whole of humanity. By the time chapter 232 wraps, many of our heroes have come to terms with their adventure, and Dr. Stone fans will be happy to see the characters off one last time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to read up on the final chapter, you can do so for free today. Viz Media has the chapter available for free online through its digital vault, and Manga Plus is also sharing the finale for free. You can also catch up on the manga if you aren’t already. Both services have the entirety of Dr. Stone available in English, so you can read at your leisure.

While the manga may be over, there is still plenty more for Dr. Stone to do. The anime just wrapped its second season last year, and a special spin-off is on its way. You can binge the first seasons of Dr. Stone right now on Crunchyroll, and if you need more details on the series, its official synopsis can be read below:

“Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super-strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing… Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to the present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!”

How do you feel about Dr. Stone now that it has come to its end? Do you think the finale was rushed at all? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.