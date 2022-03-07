How Does Dr. Stone’s Manga End?

Dr. Stone has officially brought its manga run to an end with the newest chapter of the series, so how did it do it? After five years of publication in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi’s manga was brought to an end with Chapter 232 of the series. This capped off a huge final arc that saw Senku and all of those interested in science across the world take on a brand new mission to make their way to the moon in order to confront the main villain, the Why-Man, directly. After a series of reveals, Senku then forged a path to the end.

Shonen Jump finales can be one of the toughest things to balance as not only does the final chapter need to satisfy years worth of fans’ following each chapter of the series, but it also needs to bring its story to a satisfying end. One thing that Dr. Stone has set into its themes from the beginning was how human evolution can be brought about by science, and through science anything could be possible. This sentiment thankfully comes full circle by the end of the series as Senku and the rest of the scientist team is now working their hardest to build a time machine and prevent the loss of so many lives they couldn’t save.

The final chapter of Dr. Stone takes place several years after Senku is able to convince one of the Medusa parasites (who they dub as the actual “Why-Man” from that point forward) to stay behind on Earth and help them navigate science’s evolution into the future. There is no more danger of petrification, and all those involved with the Kingdom of Science have moved forward. Gen has been working across the world to bring together all sorts of societies, Taiju and Yuzuriha have gotten married, Chrome is set to marry Ruri once they’re done with their latest science project and more.

It’s soon revealed that this newest project Senku and the others are working on is actually a time machine. It’s incomplete at the moment as they need to figure out whether to send a petrification beam into the past to save all those lives they had lost before figuring out the Medusa problem, or send an artificial intelligence to help (much like seen in the Dr. Stone reboot: Byakuya spin-off series). It’s the hugest undertaking they have ever gone through, but Senku will be spending years to figure it out. It might not be his final discovery, but someone, somewhere down the line will make it happen.

Just as the series initially promised that Senku will be using science to send the world into the future, that same science is now going to make a whole new kind of world possible. One that those in the Stone World could never see coming. But what do you think? How do you feel about Dr. Stone’s ending? What did you think of the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!