Dr. Stone to Get Short Spin-Off Series

While Dr. Stone's anime is still going strong in its third season, the manga has already brought Senku's story to a close in the Stone World. The mangakas responsible for the unique franchise might not have announced an official sequel for Senku but it seems that they will be returning to the anime world via a new spin-off series. The spin-off story has some interesting details that might just turn a few heads when it comes to the world of Dr. Stone.

The new Dr. Stone spin-off will launch in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, seeing the creators of the manga, Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi, returning to helm this new story. In the spin-off, Senku will apparently be working on a time machine as he once again relies on his scientific mastery to break through space and time. If Senku is successful in creating a time machine, will he use it in order to make sure that the Stone World never happens?

Dr. Stone: Time to Time Travel

The Dr. Stone spin-off will run for three chapters, with the first chapter including a color page to return to the Stone World. It is far too early to confirm whether this new story will receive an anime adaptation, though it wouldn't come as a surprise considering how popular the series has become since it first debuted.

The second half of Dr. Stone's third anime season is currently underway, which you can stream on Crunchyroll along with previous seasons. Here's how the streaming service describes the latest season that might just reveal the origins of the Stone World, "With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage, Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

