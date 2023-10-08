Dr. Stone Season 3 Opening Released Ahead of Premiere

Dr. Stone is one of the many franchises coming back to screens with new episodes as part of the wave of Fall 2023 anime releases, and Dr. Stone New World has released its new opening theme sequence ahead of its premiere this month! Dr. Stone Season 3 kicked off the Treasure Island arc from Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original Dr. Stone manga series, and with it saw Senku and the Kingdom of Science cross the seas in order to find the original space ship that Senku's dad crash landed in centuries before. But with it they've come across some unexpected challenges.

Upon making their way to this island in the first part of Dr. Stone Season 3, Senku and the others are now coming face to face with a mysterious new enemy as the island society they've come across has seemingly weaponized the petrification beam. But teasing the kind of mental battles we'll see play out over the rest of the season when it returns this Fall, Dr. Stone New World's next opening titled "Haruka" (as performed by Ryujin Kiyoshi) has had its opening sequence released early. Check it out below.

How to Watch Dr. Stone Season 3 Part 2

Dr. Stone Season 3 will be returning for Part 2 of the New World series on October 12th in Japan, and will be streaming with Crunchyroll not long after its initial debut. You can currently catch up with the first three seasons of the TV series (along with the Dr. Stone: Ryusui special that bridges the gap between Seasons 2 and 3) now streaming with Crunchyroll as well. The tease the first half of Dr. Stone New World as such:

"With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

