Dr. Stone Season 3 Drops New Poster Ahead of Fall Return

Dr. Stone Season 3 will be coming back with new episodes next month as part of the upcoming wave of Fall 2023 anime releases, and Dr. Stone is celebrating its return with a new poster hyping up Senku's next big fight! Dr. Stone New World kicked off a new mission for the Kingdom of Science as Senku and the others headed out to sea in order to reach the spaceship that his father had crash landed several centuries before. But when getting to this "treasure island," they discovered another society there with its own rules and understandings for petrification.

But as the first part of Dr. Stone New World wrapped up its run earlier this year, things got set up for a major clash between Senku and the village's mysterious leader, Ibara. That's the focus of the newest poster for Dr. Stone Season 3 that has been released ahead of the anime's return for Part 2 on October 12th (which fans will be able to watch exclusively with Crunchyroll when the new episodes premiere). You can check out the newest look at Dr. Stone New World Part 2 below.

How to Watch Dr. Stone Season 3

If you wanted to catch up with everything that's happened in Dr. Stone so far, you can now find the first three seasons and Dr. Stone: Ryusui anime special now streaming with Crunchyroll. The first half of the season set up an interesting wrinkle in the petrification mystery heading into the future, so the coming episodes this Fall will take the series in an action packed new direction as the fight against this villain begins. As for the first part of Dr. Stone Season 3, Crunchyroll teases Dr. Stone New World as such:

"With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

What did you think of Dr. Stone New World's first half? What are you hoping to see in the new episodes this Fall?