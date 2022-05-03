Dr. Stone Claims Sales Milestone Following Manga Finale

✖

Dr. Stone tells the unique story wherein a group of teenagers are fighting for the future of the world after the vast majority of the Earth's population is trapped in stone for thousands of years. With the story having come to an end earlier this year, the big finale is continuing to push forward sales for the completed story of Senku which is set to release its third season next year. With Dr. Stone offering a fresh, unique story amongst the stories of Weekly Shonen Jump, its popularity is set to continue pushing forward.

The story of Dr. Stone began in 2017, being one of the "new crowd" of manga stories released in the past few years that have managed to become runaway hits, with the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, and Spy x Family being a few examples. While being printed in Weekly Shonen Jump, this Stone World doesn't focus on fisticuffs or transformations, but rather, science and the clashing of ideologies as a new generation attempts to put together a world that has been trapped in stone for thousands of years. While the anime series has yet to announce how much more material it has before catching up to the manga's finale, expect some big moments before the television show wraps.

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the big Dr. Stone news that there are currently thirteen million copies of its manga in circulation, proving how some manga series are able to reach major heights in a relatively short amount of time.

While next year is when anime fans can expect the third season of Dr. Stone to arrive, this summer is set to release a special episode that will bridge the gap between the previous season and the upcoming installments. Following the swashbuckler of the series known as Ryusui, the summer special will reveal some interesting tidbits, not just about this new character, but the Stone World as a whole.

