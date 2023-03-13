Dr. Stone Artist Shares First Look at New Manga

Dr. Stone is gearing up for a new season, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on the shonen ahead of the comeback. It won't be long before Dr. Stone season 3 kicks off the spring cour, and as it turns out, one of the manga's creators will step out with something special to celebrate. The artist Boichi has a new manga in the works, and we just got our first look at the anatomical series.

The preview hit social media just recently as Boichi's ad for Jintai Rescue Tankentai: Visceris Voyage went live. As you can see below, the promo shows off a young man in a high-tech suit who looks rather shocked given his flushed expression. It seems Boichi's new series will follow this young boy as he and an alien go on an adventure within a human body. So if you have seen Osmosis Jones or the Magic School Bus, this premise should be a familiar one.

Boichi (Dr. Stone, Sun Ken Rock) starts a new anatomy focused manga series titled "Jintai Rescue Tankentai – Visceris Voyage" in new educational manga magazine Bentame Jump Spring 2023 out April 1.



A boy & an Alien have an adventure inside a human body



Currently, Visceris Voyage is slated to debut next month under Shueisha. This marks yet another project to join Boichi's resume. After all, the artist has worked on a number of Japanese and South Korean titles including Sun-Ken Rock, One Piece episode A, TOON, and more. Most recently, manga readers saw Boichi work on He Was There.

If you are not familiar with Boichi, you should know the artist hails from South Korea and got his start in manhwa before moving to Japan. While working on his graduate degree, Boichi debuted as an artist in 1993. He made his manga debut in 2004 before finding success with Sun-Ken Rock two years later. However, the artist is known best for Dr. Stone which he worked on with writer Riichiro Inagaki. The shonen title began in March 2017 and wrapped five years later.

As for Dr. Stone, the series continues to draw in new fans by the day thanks to its sci-fi aesthetic. This year, the series will return to television with Dr. Stone season 3. This release follows Dr. Stone: Ryusui from July 2022 as well as Dr. Stone seasons 1 and 2. If you need to catch up on the series, Dr. Stone is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more details on Boichi's biggest hit to date, you can read the synopsis of Dr. Stone below:

"One fateful day, all of humanity was petrified by a blinding flash of light. After several millennia, high schooler Taiju awakens and finds himself lost in a world of statues. However, he's not alone! His science-loving friend Senku's been up and running for a few months and he's got a grand plan in mind to kickstart civilization with the power of science!"

What do you think about this first look at Boichi's next project?