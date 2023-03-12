Dr. Stone Reveals Season 3 Release Date

Dr. Stone has one of the more interesting concepts in the anime world today. Following a young scientist who has awoken from a stone prison, having been locked away for thousands of years, Senku is attempting to free humanity from a similar fate as he discovers new allies and enemies along the way. Focusing on science in a world that is severely lacking in former modern miracles, Season 3, aka New World, will present the Stone World with a number of challenges.

The Dr. Stone manga has already come to an end, but the Dr. Stone anime still has some journey ahead of it, as Dr. Stone Season 3 will be sure to show. The last time we dove into the Stone World, it was thanks to a special one-shot that introduced us to a pirate named Ryusui in between seasons. The upcoming season is sure to drop some major revelations for those who have been following Senku since the beginning.

Dr. Stone Season 3 Release Date

A major selling point to this upcoming season is that Senku has seemingly discovered who is behind locking everyone inside horrific stone prisons for thousands of years. The third season will debut on April 6th, with the English Dub to follow on April 20th of that same month, and here's how Crunchyroll described the season that has the title of New World: "With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Dr. Stone, the official description of the series was also shared by the streaming service and reads as such: "Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens. Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing... Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"