RIP Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama, Dune 2 Ending Debate

A eulogy for Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, a look at Dune 2's divisive ending and why Shogun is the best TV show of 2024.

The ComicBook Nation Crew pays tribute to the legendary creator of Dragon Ball Akira Toriyama. A review of the horror movie Imaginary, Recaps of FX's Shogun, Halo S2E6, the modern classic Dune: Part Two, and new trailers for Inside Out 2 and Fallout. Plus we review Netflix's Damsel, the brand-new Star Wars: Unlimited TCG, and much more!

Akira Toriyama Dead at 68

The official Dragon Ball website confirmed Akira Toriyama's death with a message that included the following:

Dear Friends and Partners, We are deeply saddened to inform you that manga creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1st due to acute subdural hematoma. He was in age of 68. It's our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve. However, he had left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama's unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come. We inform you of this sad news, with gratefulness for your kindness during his lifetime.

