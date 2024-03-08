Dragon Ball Super Artist Pays Tribute to Akira Toriyama

The anime world at large is mourning the loss of Dragon Ball creator, Akira Toriyama. Aside from manga artists and anime fans, one of the creators closest to Toriyama himself has shared their thoughts on losing one of the greatest mangakas of all time. Toyotaro has been working on Dragon Ball Super's manga for years and shared a heart-wrenching message for the anime world's loss.

Toyotaro initially got his start working on Dragon Ball Super thanks to creating fan-made Dragon Ball comics. Ironically enough, the series in question was "Dragon Ball AF", an outside-of-canon spinoff that gained a lot of notoriety in the fan community thanks to tricking many into believing it was an official sequel. Following his work on AF, Toyotaro would go on to be offered a job drawing "Dragon Ball Heroes: Victory Mission" before being working with Toriyama directly on Dragon Ball Super.

Toyotaro Mourns For Toriyama

Toyotaro has continued working on Dragon Ball Super's manga to this day, working hand-in-hand with Akira Toriyama on forging the Z-Fighters' future. The manga artist holds nothing back in praising the man responsible for creating the world of Goku and company, "I drew manga because I wanted to be praised by Toriyama-sensei. it was everything to me."

Toyotaro wasn't the only manga artist to grieve, as One Piece's creator Eiichiro Oda shared his thoughts on the prolific creator after his death, "It's too early. The hole is too big. The thought of never seeing you again fills me with sadness. I've admired you so much since I was a child, and I even remember the day when you called me by name for the first time. I also miss the day when I had a great time with Mr. Kishimoto on the way home from the day when he used the word "friend" for us."

Even with Toriyama gone, the legacy of Dragon Ball will live for years to come. Later this year, a new anime adaptation will arrive via Dragon Ball Daima that will see Goku and his friends transformed into children. With the series made by Akira Toriyama himself, many anime fans will be anxious to see one of the creator's final works.

