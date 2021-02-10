Dragon Ball Wasn't Actually the First Anime to Feature Bulma

✖

Dragon Ball has a complex history, and fans have long tried to keep tabs of every secret backing the series. Of course, such a feat is impossible to manage, and some small secrets have gotten lost to the years. But as new fans join the community, these tidbits always find a way back to the surface. That is why Bulma is on our minds right now because a still has resurfaced which shows the heroine debuted in an anime that wasn't Dragon Ball.

Right? It's pretty crazy, but you don't have to worry about Bulma having been plagiarized. The show featuring the girl was none other than Urusei Yatsura, and it has paid homage to lots of other anime series in its lifetime.

Did you know that Bulma first appearence in animation wasn't in the original #DragonBall, but in Urusei Yatsura? At the end of the third movie, Bulma can been seen sliding across the screen more than once. This movie predates the first show by a year and a month. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/7Unj5fHlbY — Cool🌟Taff (@CoolTaff16) February 9, 2021

As you can see above, Bulma is easy to pick out in the still to the right. The girl is wearing goggles around her neck, so they frame her white fitted shirt. The outfit looks suited to a mechanic which is fine by Bulma. Her lilac purple hair would make Trunks proud, and she seems to have found herself in a pickle with this scene.

For those who do not know, Urusei Yatsura brought in this cameo with its third film. The movie debuted in January 1985, not long after Dragon Ball began its serialization. The Dragon Ball anime did not begin until 1986, so Bulma's appearance here predates her own series by over a. year. Looking back at early concept art for Bulma, Urusei Yatsuraseems to have drawn from the pitch heavily, but many have forgotten this cameo in time.

Now, Bulma's surprising debut is making the rounds once more. Fans may know her best from Dragon Ball, but the Capsule Corps heiress said hello to the world first in Urusei Yatsura of all places.

Did you know this tidbit about Bulma's history? Which other series should shoot for a Dragon Ball cameo?