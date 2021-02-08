Dragon Ball: New Bandai Namco Fiscal Report Puts Goku in First Place

✖

Dragon Ball knows all the secrets when it comes to making money. Ever since it was created by Akira Toriyama, the franchise has found ways to encourage its fans to spend cash on its heroes. Whether it is the anime or merchandise, there is just something about Goku that unlocks wallets, and a new fiscal report proves that much is still true.

The update comes courtesy of Bandai Namco's latest fiscal report. The company put out its third-quarter analysis recently, and it was there Bandai Namco did a breakdown of its best-selling IPs. Of course, Dragon Ball was ranked amongst the list, and it came in first yet again.

Bandai Namco's fiscal year 2021 3rd quarter results. As with last quarter DB is still #1 and still up year over year by a small amount. BN expects it to be down by year's end still though. Their firecasts are always low, but there also aren't any new games releasing before April. pic.twitter.com/z82KjQG1p7 — Ethan Law🏳️‍🌈 (@ArchedThunder) February 8, 2021

In fact, Dragon Ball took a major lead with its profits in Q3 2021. The IP has brought in nearly 91 billion yen since the fiscal year began. This is up compared to this time last year. Back in 2020, Dragon Ball had earned about 88 billion yen by now. However, Dragon Ball is expected to be down overall in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Currently, Bandai Namco expects Dragon Ball to earn about 110 billion yen by the end of this fiscal year. By the end of 2020, Dragon Ball had raked in close to 135 billion. There is a clear decline in these numbers, but it makes sense. There are no big Dragon Ball releases coming between now and the fiscal year's end, so Dragon Ball is likely going to be shortchanged.

As for the rest of the fiscal projections, Mobile Suit Gundam is still up high with a 92.5 billion yen estimation. One Piece falls next with 33 billion yen projected while Kamen Rider takes a close fourth at 28.5 billion yen.

What do you make of this new fiscal report? Are you surprised by Dragon Ball's totals?