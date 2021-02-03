Dragon Ball Z: Bulma Actress Recounts Difficult Recovery from COVID-19

✖

As vaccination programs ramp up for COVID, the pandemic is still targeting the world at large at the start of 2021. The virus has a tight grip on the United States at present, and millions have already recovered from COVID-19 following difficult battles. Last year, it was reported a member of the Dragon Ball family was warring against the virus, and Bulma's original voice actress is speaking out about her difficult recovery.

Recently, Tiffany Vollmer discussed her experience with COVID when she spoke with podcast Kiki Talkz. The actress, who played Bulma originally through Dragon Ball GT, said 2020 started on a high for her before the pandemic brought so much of it crashing down.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

“It’s Covid. We’re shutting down. We don’t have money to fund your programs anymore. We can’t afford to keep you on, and that was the beginning of a really tough chapter in my life of you know, I was getting all the green lights and everything, and this was the best choice for me to be here and then all of a sudden my program shuts down. I lose another really close friend at the beginning; he actually did contract Covid. Still, he had some underlying conditions, and then not even knowing that a couple of months later, my best friend was gonna die, then my other friend committed suicide, my husband’s best friend committed suicide; it was just nuts," Vollmer revealed (via otakukart).

Continuing, the actress said things got even worse when she took up a job waitressing after being laid off from her previous gig. It was during that time she contracted COVID, and the actress experienced some wild symptoms.

"It started in the stomach for me, and then I got this horrible ear infection in both ears," she explained. "I started to lose hearing in my left ear, which still intermittently goes in and out; I developed a stutter, and as a voice actress, that’s not necessarily the thing that you want to have happened, and it’s an occupational hazard of you know not being able to work anymore, so I was just in a lot of anxiety because I couldn’t work I couldn’t get a hold of unemployment I didn’t know how I was going to pay the bills.”

In the end, Dragon Ball fans came through for Vollmer as a GoFundMe was launched for her medical expenses. The actress says she is on the mend at last and returned to teaching. And after enduring her tough battle with COVID, we have no doubt Vegeta is feeling proud of Vollmer right about now.

Have you sent Vollmer your best wishes yet? Let us know down in the comments section below: