Dragon Ball Fan Celebrates the Holidays with Gingerbread Kame House

The holiday season comes with a lot of traditions, and many of them can never be broken. Year after year, families come together to celebrate with their usual traditions. This year, it seems one fan got creative with one of their traditions, and it involves a good bit of Dragon Ball.

Over on Reddit, a user named Meloetta34 put up a photo of their most recent gingerbread house. So many families build such houses each year, but this one is rather special.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see, the house below is a perfect recreation of the Kame House which Master Roshi lives in. The island homestead is glued together with white icing at you would expect, but the rest of the house is decorated in all sorts of ways.

The Dragon Ball house itself is resting on island made of sugar and sprinkles. Sitting on an ocean platform, the Kame House is joined by a gummy Christmas tree with a bobble on the top.

As for the rest of the house, it is made up of gingerbread pieces and colored icing. It has the unique pink color which the anime made famous, and a bit of impeccable handwriting lets everyone know this is the Kame House. An attic addition makes the house look even more legit, and some tall trees complete the holly house just in time for Christmas. Just, don’t let Whis near the house. If you don’t keep an eye on the angel, he might just eat the home, icing and all.

Which other Dragon Ball gingerbread houses need to be built? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Japanese-language and English dub releases of Dragon Ball Super are now complete and available to stream with FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. Viz Media is releasing new chapters of the manga at a monthly rate that can be read entirely for free through the Shonen Jump digital library, and Dragon Ball Super’s big movie, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Fans in Japan are also able to enjoy fresh non-canon adventures from the franchise with new episodes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series.