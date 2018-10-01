This ‘Dragon Ball’ Art Reimagines Krillin With A Nose

Dragon Ball has plenty of over-powered characters, but Saiyans aren’t the only fighters out there. Sure, Goku is in a whole other league, but Krillin isn’t someone to overlook. Now, one fan has given the human a long-awaited makeover, but it isn’t supposed to beef up the hero.

No, as you can see below, this makeover’s sole purpose was to give Krillin the nose he has needed for so long.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, FTW Studios tried their hand at the much-wanted Krillin makeover. As you can see, the artwork does what creator Akira Toriyama couldn’t and gave Goku’s best friend a super cute nose.

I gave Krillin a nose pic.twitter.com/97sei5NEsF — FTW Studios || (Commissions Open) (@FTWStudios99) September 30, 2018

The images which FTW Studios altered come from an array of Dragon Ball projects, and they will make fans feel a bit odd. After all, netizens aren’t used to seeing Krillin with a nose of any sort. The still taken from Dragon Ball Z makes the martial artist look way too human, and things only get more uncomfortable when Krillin pops a nose once Android 18 kisses him for the first time.

Clearly, the heroine is into it. She married Krillin while he was nose-less, but there’s no doubt she would enjoy the button nose if it did come up.

Finally, FTW Studios imagined what Krillin would look like as in Dragon Ball FighterZ with a nose. The tiny mound looks so out of place given his usual flat features, but Goku makes up for it in the background. If you look closely at the Saiyan, you will see that his nose has hopped off, leaving him with a profile like Krillin.

Of course, Krillin has gotten to used to his no-nose face, and it seems his creator didn’t even notice the missing appendage when the martial artist was created. In the past, Toriyama has talked about Krillin’s lack of a nose, and he stressed he didn’t realize the design blip. As such, the creator has joked the human has a special ability to breathe through his skin, leaving fans to question just how human the hero is. So, if Toriyama decided to gift Krillin a nose one day in the future, netizens have an idea of how that might look now.

If you want to check out more of the anime series, Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll.