Dragon Ball Art Imagines Moro's Ultra Instinct Form

Love him or hate him, Moro has definitely given quite the challenge to the Z Fighters overall with his ability to absorb energy from both opponents and entire planets, and with his ability to now copy powers, one fan imagines what the ancient wizard might look like with the ability to access Ultra Instinct. Following a massive power boost in the pages of the manga, the horned sorcerer has shown his power to absorb the techniques of others, clowning the likes of Vegeta and Piccolo, and were he to learn how to use Ultra Instinct, he would truly be unstoppable.

Goku has found himself in a very different place than the start of this arc of the manga for Dragon Ball Super, unable to wield the power of Ultra Instinct following the conclusion of the Tournament of Power. Thanks in part to some training with the renegade angel known as Merus in preparation for a life or death battle with Moro, Goku has done the unthinkable and managed to master the first stage of Ultra Instinct in Ultra Instinct Sign. Unfortunately for Son, even this level of power wasn't enough to ultimately defeat Moro who has gained a new transformation by literally eating one of his henchmen!

Twitter Artist KreativeLadka shared this impressive re-imagining on the current major antagonist of Dragon Ball Super were he able to steal the technique of Ultra Instinct of Goku, making him easily the most powerful villain that has ever appeared in the history of the franchise:

Before the end of this arc, most likely we'll see if Moro does have the ability to absorb the technique of Ultra Instinct, as he has already done with the likes of Piccolo's Special Beam Cannon and Vegeta's Big Bang Attack! While it seems as if Vegeta can't bring down Moro even with his training he did on Planet Yardrat, an Ultra Instinct powered Moro couldn't be beat by anyone.

Do you think Moro will absorb Ultra Instinct before the end of this latest Dragon Ball Super arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.