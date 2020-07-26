Dragon Ball Super Fan Gives Goku v Moro Fight the Anime it Deserves

✖

Dragon Ball Super has been kept alive through manga long after the end of the anime, and with no return in sight, one fan has taken it into their own hands and gave the fight with Planet Eater Moro the anime it deserves. When the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc began, it was an exciting time for fans of the series as it was continuing the events of the story following Dragon Ball Super: Broly. But lately it has been a much more enticing read because Moro has grown into his own as the strongest villain in the series to date.

Each new chapter has fans begging for the anime to somehow return and finally pick up with the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, and now this animation from artist Haryu Productions (who you can find more work from on Twitter here) is a strong example of why the anime needs to come back sooner rather than later by taking on one of the bigger recent developments in the newest chapter of the series.

Chapter 62 of the series sees Planet Eater Moro upgrade himself to a godly new level of power with the ability to copy all of their powers, and thus he tore through each and every Z Fighters' attempts to take him down. This scene in particular comes from a last-ditch effort from Goku with a Kamehameha Wave that seems to take Moro by surprise. Check it out in the video below:

The fight against Moro has reached such a high level that now Earth is getting help from a surprise source. It's because the series' fights are at such a high level that an anime return would be met with some of the most intense hype yet as there is material for a potential anime to draw from. Fans will have an idea of what to expect from the new anime, so maybe it is best it takes its time? What do you think?

What do you think of the fight against Moro so far? Would you want to see the Galactic Patrol arc in a new Dragon Ball Super anime someday? If not this arc, what would you want to see instead? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.