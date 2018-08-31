‘Dragon Ball’ Artist Goes Live With A Special Android Sketch

Dragon Ball artist dragonarowLEE has shared some awesome fan-art of the series’ characters in the past, but his latest shoutout to the series’ past brought back some fan-favorite Androids to the fold.

With this latest sketch of Dr. Gero and Android 19, fans got to see the characters that most fans don’t automatically think of when thinking of Dragon Ball Z’s major Android saga.

The sketch features Android 19 and Dr. Gero readying themselves for a joint confrontation, as dragonarowLEE tells fans to be wary of the incoming double typhoon. It unfortunately stems from a rough place as Japan and South Korea were recently hit with the twin typhoons of Soulik and Cimaron shortly after, but at least fans can now find some moments of brightness in a dark time.

That’s much like dragonarowLEE himself, as much of his works shared to Twitter features Dragon Ball characters in unlikely situations. The biggest example of this is his fan-work, turned official publication from Viz Media, Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha! This special project was a work in which a fan wakes up in Yamha’s body and vows not to become the series’ joke the character has unfortunately turned into over time.

Viz Media has plans to release Dragon Ball: That Time I Got Reincarnated as Yamcha! in the West this Fall, and it is described as such:

“A DRAGON BALL fan dies and is reincarnated as Yamcha—DRAGON BALL’S biggest punching bag and total internet meme. Knowing this character’s bleak future, he strives to make Yamcha the strongest DRAGON BALL character ever!”

