Dragon Ball Teases Broly's New SSJ Form in New Promo

Dragon Ball is teasing Broly's new Super Saiyan form with a new promo. Although Broly was not made an official part of Dragon Ball's canon until the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, the character has enjoyed a certain level of popularity and recognition across various side projects in the franchise. Because while the popular foe was not a part of the official story, his impact on the Dragon Ball universe as a whole meant the character was perfect for several major cameos and other appearances where canon doesn't necessarily matter.

This includes the Super Dragon Ball Heroes card arcade game, which utilizes all kinds of characters and unique foes from across the franchise in new ways. Broly has already gotten some surprise improvements to his power through this franchise with Super Saiyan 3 and even Super Saiyan 4 forms, and now Broly will be getting an upgrade to his Super Saiyan 4 form in an official update. You can check out a tease for this power up thanks to @DBSChronicles on Twitter:

#SDBH BM6: Broly SS4 Limit Breaker PV BM6 begins in January 2021 pic.twitter.com/fjun7COkBt — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) December 19, 2020

Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker was a new form introduced during the Big Bang Mission expansion in Super Dragon Ball Heroes' arcade game. This form brought out a new power level for Goku, Vegeta, and Vegito from the Xenoverse universe, and fans have even seen this form in anime action with the second season of the promotional anime series. But Broly and this new form will likely not make their way to that anime production.

Regardless, Broly will be unlocking a powerful new Super Saiyan 4 form soon as he breaks through the limit of the transformation. The story requirements had other Saiyans channel their energy into Super Saiyan 4 to reach this new level of power, so it's certainly exciting to imagine what Super Dragon Ball Heroes has planned to explain this major upgrade for one of the franchise's biggest foes.

How do you feel about Broly reaching not only Super Saiyan 4 but an upgraded version of this power? Where do you think the canonical version of Broly is right now? Which version of the character do you prefer to see in action?