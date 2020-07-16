Dragon Ball Reveals New Super Saiyan 4 Form

Dragon Ball fans are very familiar with all of the different Super Saiyan forms, and that includes Super Saiyan 4. The power boost may have naysayers, but most agree that Goku's ultimate Super Saiyan form is the best part of Dragon Ball GT. And thanks to a new poster, fans know a new kind of Super Saiyan 4 is on its way.

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes put out a new poster, and its key art showed what's to come for Big Bang Mission 3. The arc has moved into a new phase now that Janemba has been teased, but that is not the biggest surprise on its way. That belongs to Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta as the pair are about to level up their Super Saiyan 4 forms.

As you can see below, the new Dragon Ball key art shows off the Xeno fighters front and center. To the left, Goku can be found while Vegeta stands off to the right. They have both gone Super Saiyan 4, but the forms do look a bit different.

SDBH: BM3 Key Visual reveals New Janemba, Limit Breaker SSJ4 Goku & Limit Breaker SSJ4 Vegeta (I suppose).

BM3 Releases: August 6, 2020 in Japan. pic.twitter.com/MEjwBlDB9h — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) July 16, 2020

After all, both of the fighters have red hair in this form, and it is not just a trick of the light. Their hair is full red as if they had fused, so that is telling. The pair also have an aura of red energy similar to the Super Full Power Saiyan 4 form, but that is not all. They have a glowing purple aura on top of their red one, and that is why fans have labeled this new form as Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4.

So far, fans are liking this new form, and they are glad to see Super Saiyan 4 get some love. Ultra Instinct has been the focus of the franchise for some time now. It is about time another power boost was put into the spotlight, and this Super Saiyan 4 variant is just the thing to satisfy the fandom.

