Dragon Ball Shares First Look at Broly’s New Super Saiyan Form

✖

Broly might have been introduced into the main canon of Dragon Ball Super with the franchise's latest movie, but the previous version of the Legendary Super Saiyan is still alive and well within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and it seems as if the villain is getting a brand new transformation that will cause some serious problems for the Z Fighters and the Time Patrol! First appearing in the eighth film of the Dragon Ball Z series, Broly has remained one of the most popular villains of the franchise and has gotten new found popularity following his return!

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has given fans of the Akira Toriyama franchise a number of new stories to mull over as well as plenty of fan service by bringing back numerous villains and heroes that they otherwise wouldn't have had the chance to see in the main series. With the latest storyline of the series focusing on the Z Fighters teaming up with the alternate reality versions of themselves with the Time Patrol, they have been battling the nefarious schemes of Fu, the powerful evil scientist who has amassed a collection of villains from the series' past! How Broly plays into Fu's plans or gains this new transformation is anyone's guess, but we imagine this will be one of the biggest battles of Super Dragon Ball Heroes so far!

Twitter User Dragon Ball Chronicles shared the newest trailer for the next arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, as well as a closer look at Broly's new form wherein he achieves the transformation of Super Saiyan 4 Limit Breaker, making him a much bigger threat than when he was originally introduced:

#SDBH BM6: Broly SS4 Limit Breaker PV BM6 begins in January 2021 pic.twitter.com/fjun7COkBt — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) December 19, 2020

Limit Breaker Super Saiyan 4 Broly#SDBH pic.twitter.com/eSP0u9bcss — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) December 19, 2020

The Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol shocked the world when they showed that they could transform into Super Saiyan 4, but then were able to go one step beyond and achieve the new form of Limit Breaker following a collection of Saiyans focusing their energy.

What do you think of Broly's new look? Do you think we'll one day see Super Saiyan 4 hit the main series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball!