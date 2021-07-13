Dragon Ball Drops Cinematic Trailer for Big Bang Mission Arc

The Space-Time War Arc is the talk of the Dragon Ball community thanks to the introduction of Goku Black's new transformation, Super Saiyan 3 Rose, and the series has released a new cinematic trailer that documents the latest entry into the Big Bang Mission. With Vegeta achieving a new evil transformation that rivals that of Goku's Ultra Instinct, the pair of Saiyan warriors have recently stood against the bizarre version of Zamasu, with the latest story also introducing us to a mysterious new robed Saiyan as well as the return of the Dragon Ball Z villain known as Cell.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has worked not only as an anime spin-off series, introducing new characters and elements that the main anime series of Dragon Ball Super might have never focused on, but also in promoting the Dragon Ball Heroes' arcade games that are popular in Japan. First arriving as a card game that would sit in arcades and allow Dragon Ball fans to revisit countless older heroes and villains in the franchise, as well as new beings for the Akira Toriyama franchise, countless anime trailers were released to help boost the game and continue to do so.

Twitter User DBS Chronicles shared the ninth trailer for the Big Bang Mission, which has encompassed the Space-Time War Arc in the anime, and continues to pit Goku and Vegeta against villains new and old as the villainous Fu unveils his plan to create a new universe that will be under his control:

#SDBH BM 9 Cinematic Trailer BM 9 begins on July 15 pic.twitter.com/1cipgiXzn7 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) July 11, 2021

In the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, the robed Saiyan has decided to get far more involved in the battle, revealing that he has the ability to transform into a Super Saiyan while battling against the insane power of Goku Black and his Super Saiyan 3 Rose transformation. On top of this battle, we also see the shocking return of Dr. Wheeler from the second Dragon Ball Z movie, World's Strongest, as he battles against the Z Fighters, specifically Gohan. Needless to say, Heroes is looking to explore some wild new areas of the mythos.

